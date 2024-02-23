Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian dies in Aurora after being hit by car that drove off at intersection of Colfax & Havana Street

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Fatal hit-and-run investigation underway in Aurora
Fatal hit-and-run investigation underway in Aurora 02:02

A fatal hit-and-run crash had all lanes of traffic on two major roads in Aurora blocked off at daybreak on Friday.

investigation.png
CBS

The Aurora Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a collision at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street shortly before 5:40 a.m. Multiple officers with Aurora Police Department and their traffic unit were continuing to investigate a few hours later. There was yellow caution tape blocking off the entire intersection at 7 a.m. 

fatal-hit-and-run-colfax-copy.jpg
CBS

Aurora police says a vehicle has been located on the scene but not a driver.

There was no timeframe on when all the roads at the intersection would reopen. 

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 7:15 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.