Pedestrian dies in Aurora after being hit by car that drove off at intersection of Colfax & Havana Street
A fatal hit-and-run crash had all lanes of traffic on two major roads in Aurora blocked off at daybreak on Friday.
The Aurora Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a collision at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street shortly before 5:40 a.m. Multiple officers with Aurora Police Department and their traffic unit were continuing to investigate a few hours later. There was yellow caution tape blocking off the entire intersection at 7 a.m.
Aurora police says a vehicle has been located on the scene but not a driver.
There was no timeframe on when all the roads at the intersection would reopen.
