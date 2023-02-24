History Colorado hosts speaker series focusing on strong female leaders

For a third year, History Colorado is holding a speaker series focusing on strong female leaders.

"We really this year wanted to bring in a conversation about women in sports, being the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Really excited to hear about Becky's journey, her leadership, in both player and coaching spaces. and really her time in Colorado," said April Legg, the Chief Education Officer for History Colorado.

The first event is Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at History Colorado with CSU Alum and Basketball Hall of fame Nominee Becky Hammon. Tickets can be purchased here.

Events are planned throughout the rest of the year and include events throughout the state.

"People want to hear contemporary stories of bold women changing history and they want the historical context of why that's so important. We know we see all these barrier breakers, but getting that historical context to really understand how extraordinary it is and how many barriers were in place is our special opportunity."

More information on Bold Women. Change History.