'His way of giving me my forever': CO woman gets tissue from her husband who'd passed away

Hundreds of lives are saved and improved every year through eye, organ, and tissue donation, this weekend the donor community will gather to celebrate those lives during Donor Dash. The Donor Dash is a 5K run/walk with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of signing up to be a donor.

"Today, there are 1,500 people waiting in Colorado and Wyoming for a lifesaving transplant, so it is essential that everyone have that conversation, and discuss the importance of registering as an organ, eye or tissue donor when they get their license or state id," said Cheryl Talley, Director of PR/Communications, at Donor Alliance.

642 lives were saved by organ and tissue donation last year. All you have to do is check the donor donation box when you get your driver's license, and make sure that your family fully understands your wishes.

"It's an opportunity to save lives every day. One donor can save up to eight live and heal and save up to 75 lives through tissue donation," Talley explained.

Donor Dash benefits Donor Alliance, which is the federally-designated, non-profit which does organ procurement and maintains the tissue bank serving Colorado and Wyoming. The organization facilitates the donation and recovery of viable organs and tissues. Donor Alliance also does critical education to encourage every Coloradan to sign up for organ donation.

Mary Parker will be at Donor Dash as both the loved one of a donor, and a tissue recipient. She's celebrating the life of her husband, Eric, who died suddenly in May of 2020. Eric Parker was a father, a husband, an advocate for truck drivers, and an ultra-athlete.

"He lived life to the fullest," Mary said of her husband.

Like anyone facing the death of a loved one, Mary had to make a lot of tough decisions. There was one thing she knew for sure, Eric would want to be an organ and tissue donor.

"He was so loving, and giving, and this was his way of giving his last gift," Mary explained.

At last count, there have been 72 gifts of Eric that have helped other people, including Mary herself.

"This is the main scar that he went in all three times," she said as she points to her knee where a surgeon repaired her ACL.

Mary Parker has had her ACL repaired three times, the last time with tissue from Eric.

"There was definitely a higher power making this happen, and I feel very blessed for that," she told CBS4.

It's a very rare case when a wife would receive her husband's tissue. Now Mary is a walking memorial to Eric's memory.

"I said, 'You promised me forever, and you only gave me seven years!' So, I honestly believe that this was his way of giving me my forever," she added.

Donor Dash is Sunday, July 17th at Washington Park in Denver.

Registration opens at 7:00 a.m.

Runners start at 8:00 a.m.

Walkers start at 8:05 a.m.

CBS4's Michael Spencer will be hosting the program at 9:30 a.m.

