Hiker reported missing in Colorado found dead near Lake Isabelle

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

A hiker who was reported missing by Boulder officials has been found dead near Lake Isabelle.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a report was received that regarded an overdue camper. The 36-year-old man was hiking and camping in the area of Lake Isabelle in the Indian Peaks Wilderness, which is accessed from the Brainard Lake Recreation Area.

The camper was reportedly supposed to return Monday morning and when he didn't check in or show up, members of his family reported him missing. 

The male's vehicle was found in the parking lot at Brainard Lake, which led to Boulder County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services launching a search. 

Based on reports from the family, along with information from the missing party's Garmin GPS device, a search was conducted in the area with ground searchers, dog teams, and a helicopter, according to the sheriff's office. 

The search team located the body of a dead male who was believed to be the missing person near Shoshoni Peak at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday. 

Since the remote terrain was unsafe to conduct the recovery operation the same night, teams returned the next morning to recover the male's body.

Rescuers from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group assisted by a helicopter from the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control were able to recover the dead male and transport the body to investigators from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

