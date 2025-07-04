Highway 85 in southern Colorado reopens after deadly shooting, deputy hurt in patrol vehicle crash

A portion of Highway 85 in southern Colorado has reopened after a lengthy closure for an investigation into a deadly shooting and crash that happened overnight. According to CBS affiliate KKTV in Colorado Springs, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies received a call about a robbery around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 85 between Main Street and Academy Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they said they found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies said they are searching for a person of interest in connection with the shootings.

While investigating the shootings, deputies said a suspected drunk driver crashed into a patrol vehicle. A deputy was treated on scene for minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating that crash and said all lanes reopened around 8 a.m. Friday.