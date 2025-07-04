Watch CBS News
Highway 85 in southern Colorado reopens after deadly shooting, deputy hurt in patrol vehicle crash

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A portion of Highway 85 in southern Colorado has reopened after a lengthy closure for an investigation into a deadly shooting and crash that happened overnight. According to CBS affiliate KKTV in Colorado Springs, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies received a call about a robbery around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 85 between Main Street and Academy Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they said they found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. 

Deputies said they are searching for a person of interest in connection with the shootings. 

While investigating the shootings, deputies said a suspected drunk driver crashed into a patrol vehicle. A deputy was treated on scene for minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. 

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating that crash and said all lanes reopened around 8 a.m. Friday.

