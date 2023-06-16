Watch CBS News
Highway 7 to remain closed after rock slide near Allenspark until June 20

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Portion of Highway 7 remains closed after rock slide near Allenspark
Portion of Highway 7 remains closed after rock slide near Allenspark 00:20

A portion of Highway 7 will remain closed until June 20 after a large rock slide earlier this week near Allenspark. The slide completely blocked the highway south of Estes Park. 

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted an update that the emergency closure of Highway 7 is expected to last until June 20. 

Crews continue to work to clear the road and ensure there aren't any additional loose rocks on the hill. 

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on June 16, 2023 / 3:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

