Highway 7 to remain closed after rock slide near Allenspark until June 20

Portion of Highway 7 remains closed after rock slide near Allenspark

A portion of Highway 7 will remain closed until June 20 after a large rock slide earlier this week near Allenspark. The slide completely blocked the highway south of Estes Park.

#CDOT #News: Emergency closure of CO 7 for rockslide cleanup expected to extend at least through Tuesday, June 20. Crews will be working throughout to ensure road is safe #CO7.



📰https://t.co/x3LNDRHg7E#KnowBeforeYouGo #SlowfortheConeZone pic.twitter.com/kSaCOwW5Lu — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 16, 2023

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted an update that the emergency closure of Highway 7 is expected to last until June 20.

Crews continue to work to clear the road and ensure there aren't any additional loose rocks on the hill.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.