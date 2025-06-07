Highway 285 in Colorado closed in both directions due to fatal crash

Colorado law enforcement has closed both directions of Highway 285 while they investigate the scene of a fatal crash.

Authorities said the crash happened around 8:57 a.m. near milepost 234 on Highway 285 southbound. Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the highway is closed between Highway 73 and Log Trail. There is no current estimate on when the highway will reopen. Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.