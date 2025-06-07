Watch CBS News
Local News

Highway 285 in Colorado closed in both directions due to fatal crash

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado law enforcement has closed both directions of Highway 285 while they investigate the scene of a fatal crash.

Authorities said the crash happened around 8:57 a.m. near milepost 234 on Highway 285 southbound. Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the highway is closed between Highway 73 and Log Trail. There is no current estimate on when the highway will reopen. Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.