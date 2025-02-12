Highlands Ranch teens surprise and delight with Colorado business "Little Sistas Treats"

Colorado teenagers prove you're never too young to start a business from a good idea

A couple of Highlands Ranch teenagers are proving you're never too young to build a thriving business from an idea.

The two sisters started selling their baked goods during the pandemic. "Little Sistas Treats" is now a brand with a strong following and ambitious plans for the future.

Zyaire and Char'les Hawkins want young girls to know you can be your own CEO. It's about having confidence, follow through, and a willingness to work hard.

"Anybody can do anything, and even at a young age, people have ideas and things in their head that they don't want to put out to the world. But if you really think about it, they can," said Char'les.

Just don't burn down the kitchen, adds their mom.

The Hawkins sisters with their great grandmother Faye Vaughn. Marietta Hawkins

The Hawkins' girls began baking as little kids. A passion passed along by their great grandmother Faye Vaughn - a restaurateur in Hannibal, Missouri.

"Something that I think I've learned doing the business," said Zyaire, "Is connecting with customers, making sure everything's good, the packaging, so then when we deliver it, they have they're happy, and everything's perfect."

One of their originals is the cheesecake cone. A branding company helped design a logo for Little Sistas Treats.

And the girls wrote their own jingle. "Little Sistas, we got the cone. Whenever you eat 'em, you've got soul."

"I always try to encourage my kids with business, you know, you don't make a whole bunch of money but it's a whole bunch of learning along the way," said mom Marietta Hawkins, who says she is the business "momager."

Don't follow the crowd say Zyaire and Char'les Hawkins

"I feel like this isn't just a passion of me and my sister's. I feel like it's a dream come true," added Char'les.

There are hopes of owning a food truck, and maybe a concession at a major venue.

Most important say the Little Sistas - is having fun.

"They understand now that they're an inspiration. I think that's the greatest thing. I think their business is giving to the community at this point," said Marietta. Visit their website at https://www.littlesistastreats.com/