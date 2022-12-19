Residents displaced after house fire in Highlands ranch, 1 cat rescued, 1 cat missing

Residents in Highlands ranch were displaced by a house fire early on Monday morning. No one was confirmed to be hurt. But one cat had to be rescued, and another cat was missing.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, crews responded to the report of the fire near the intersection with W Highlands Ranch Parkway and Lucent Boulevard. When crews first responded, they experienced heavy fire throughout the entire home.

On scene of a residential structure in the area of W. Highlands Ranch Pkwy and Lucent Blvd in Douglas County. Residents have evacuated and one cat was rescued. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/yTfGFJEQ9s — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 19, 2022

South Metro confirmed it was a concerned neighbor who made the 911 call, reporting the home was on fire at the front of the house.

Everyone inside was evacuated. One cat was rescued, and another remained missing on Monday morning. None of the people in the home were hurt.

The home had significant damage due to the fire, and fire rescue confirmed the residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.