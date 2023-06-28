Douglas County, OEM crews plan door-to-door damage assessment from last week's tornado

Residents who live in the path of the EF1 tornado that hit Highlands Ranch last week may be visited by Douglas County employees and Office of Emergency Management personnel. They will be conducting damage assessments.

CBS

All of those knocking doors will be easily identifiable through their uniforms, badges and marked patrol vehicles. The information gathered will help expedite aid and support for those who suffered damage during the storm.

The EF1 tornado packed quite a punch with nearly 100-mile-per-hour winds. The "EF1" refers to the tornado's strength and subsequent damage; the next strongest after EF0 out of six storm strength categories.

Douglas County

Douglas County authorities are going street by street, mapping damage and they have issued a disaster declaration. With fences down, rooves and property damaged, insurance agents and tree companies have been evaluating the damage.

