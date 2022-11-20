High-tech farming company picks Loveland to set up headquarters

A Scottland-based farming company that produces high-tech equipment recently picked Loveland to set up its headquarters. The company is known to supply vertical farming technology for indoor growing.

What is #VerticalFarming? 🌱



The practice of producing food in vertically stacked layers, combining indoor farming techniques and total controlled-environment agriculture technology to give farmers complete control of all environmental factors to optimise plant growth.

Intelligent Growth Solutions picked the location of the Forge Campus to build its North American headquarters, which is the old Hewlett-Packard facility. The farming company expresses its modular, flexible and scalable growing methods with a powerful smart system for any environment.

The company says its systems are designed to eliminate the need for pesticides and reduce water consumption by recycling 90% of it.

IGS committed to adding 114 new jobs with salary averages ranging up to $99,000 per year.