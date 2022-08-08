Watch CBS News
CBS News Colorado

Here's a list of weekend rain totals from eastern Colorado

By Chris Spears

/ CBS Colorado

Much drier and somewhat warmer on Monday
Much drier and somewhat warmer on Monday 01:41

Pockets of heavy rain hit parts of eastern Colorado over the weekend with some two day totals topping two inches. The following data comes from the CoCoRaHS network of volunteer observers and a few CBS4 Weather Watchers.

3.14" - Simla (5.3 miles SSE) 

2.67" - Model (5.6 miles E)

2.24" - Walsenburg (3.3 miles SW)

2.23" - La Junta (17.5 miles S)

2.07" - McClave (4 miles W)

2.05" - Karval (0.9 miles NNW)

2.03" - Broomfield (2.2 miles SE)

1.80" - Denver (3.2 miles SSE)

1.80" - Kittredge (0.3 miles NW)

1.76" - Colorado Springs (14.9 miles N)

1.76" - Commerce City (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

1.75" - Westcliffe (0.4 miles ESE)

1.74" - Denver (5.1 miles ENE)

1.73" - Westminster (4.2 miles SSE)

1.71" - Berthoud (4.4 miles WSW)

1.68" - Nederland (0.47 miles ESE)

1.63" - Lyons (8.9 miles WNW)

1.63" - Pueblo (2.2 miles NE)

1.51" - Evergreen (1.3 miles NNE)

1.43" - Aurora (4.5 miles NW)

1.41" - Monument (1.4 miles NE)

1.40" - Ramah (4.2 miles WNW)

1.37" - Niwot (1.8 miles SSW)

1.35" - Aspen Park (2.8 miles NNE)

1.33" - Conifer (2.1 miles WSW)

1.33" - Estes Park (10.5 miles SE)

1.32" - Berthoud (2.4 miles SSW)

1.30" - Nederland (0.4 miles WNW)

1.28" - Thornton (3.4 miles NNW)

1.25" - Fort Collins (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

1.22" - Brighton (1.9 miles NNW)

1.13" - Bailey (6.8 miles NNW)

1.04" - Hygiene (0.79 miles N)

1.00" - Lafayette (0.9 miles NE)

1.00" - Livermore (9.9 miles WSW) 

Chris Spears
Chris-Spears-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 3:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.