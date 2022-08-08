Here's a list of weekend rain totals from eastern Colorado

Pockets of heavy rain hit parts of eastern Colorado over the weekend with some two day totals topping two inches. The following data comes from the CoCoRaHS network of volunteer observers and a few CBS4 Weather Watchers.

3.14" - Simla (5.3 miles SSE)

2.67" - Model (5.6 miles E)

2.24" - Walsenburg (3.3 miles SW)

2.23" - La Junta (17.5 miles S)

2.07" - McClave (4 miles W)

2.05" - Karval (0.9 miles NNW)

2.03" - Broomfield (2.2 miles SE)

1.80" - Denver (3.2 miles SSE)

1.80" - Kittredge (0.3 miles NW)

1.76" - Colorado Springs (14.9 miles N)

1.76" - Commerce City (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

1.75" - Westcliffe (0.4 miles ESE)

1.74" - Denver (5.1 miles ENE)

1.73" - Westminster (4.2 miles SSE)

1.71" - Berthoud (4.4 miles WSW)

1.68" - Nederland (0.47 miles ESE)

1.63" - Lyons (8.9 miles WNW)

1.63" - Pueblo (2.2 miles NE)

1.51" - Evergreen (1.3 miles NNE)

1.43" - Aurora (4.5 miles NW)

1.41" - Monument (1.4 miles NE)

1.40" - Ramah (4.2 miles WNW)

1.37" - Niwot (1.8 miles SSW)

1.35" - Aspen Park (2.8 miles NNE)

1.33" - Conifer (2.1 miles WSW)

1.33" - Estes Park (10.5 miles SE)

1.32" - Berthoud (2.4 miles SSW)

1.30" - Nederland (0.4 miles WNW)

1.28" - Thornton (3.4 miles NNW)

1.25" - Fort Collins (CBS4 Weather Watcher)

1.22" - Brighton (1.9 miles NNW)

1.13" - Bailey (6.8 miles NNW)

1.04" - Hygiene (0.79 miles N)

1.00" - Lafayette (0.9 miles NE)

1.00" - Livermore (9.9 miles WSW)