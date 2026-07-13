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Small helicopter crashes in Colorado neighborhood, pilot injured

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a small helicopter crashed down in a Colorado neighborhood at about 8 a.m. on Monday morning. 

aircraft.jpg
CBS

It's in the area of Crow Drive and Cheyenne Drive, south of Perry Park Country Club. That's not far from the town of Larkspur.

The pilot was hurt and taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. That person's identity hasn't been revealed.

So far, authorities aren't sure what caused the crash. The sheriff's office said they have contacted the NTSB about it. 

The helicopter appeared to be heavily damaged.

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