Small helicopter crashes in Colorado neighborhood, pilot injured

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a small helicopter crashed down in a Colorado neighborhood at about 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

CBS

It's in the area of Crow Drive and Cheyenne Drive, south of Perry Park Country Club. That's not far from the town of Larkspur.

The pilot was hurt and taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. That person's identity hasn't been revealed.

So far, authorities aren't sure what caused the crash. The sheriff's office said they have contacted the NTSB about it.

The helicopter appeared to be heavily damaged.