Heavy, wet snow damages trees in Denver metro area

Denver saw an impressive seven inches of snow on Wednesday night.

On 10th Avenue and Pearl Street, residents of the neighborhood are dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm.

The snow was problematic as power lines pulled down tree branches with some falling on cars, making it difficult for some to get to work.

One resident was surprised at the amount of snow Denver saw overnight.

"It was raining last night so I thought it was just going to be wet this morning but it was icy," Giovanni Medina said.

Some people even got their car stuck in the wet snow, like local resident, Lexi Qunpp.

"I do normally have a bigger car this is a rental so first time driving it in the snow had no issues getting out but getting in was tricky, luckily there was a guy who had a shovel and helped me," Qunpp said.

Powerlines also pulled down tree branches as they fell on a couple of cars. Although many locals CBS News Colorado spoke with said they still had power, the problem was the possible damage to their vehicles.

"If that was my car I would feel devastated, I hope they have insurance," shared local resident, Lauren Perry.

This happened to be the case for Lena Clark, who was surprised and devastated when she walked out of her apartment.

"I wasn't expecting that at all…I saw him cleaning his car and I looked over and I'm like…that is my freaking car!" Clark exclaimed.

She had to call an Uber to get to work, but she wasn't the only one as many residents found themselves in the same predicament.

"Definitely going to be late, but it is what it is," Clark said.

According to Denver Fire, no injuries were reported. Xcel Energy added there were no reported power outages in the area.