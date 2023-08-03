Watch CBS News
Local News

Heavy rain washes out some roads in Larimer County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Some roads washed out after flooding in Larimer County
Some roads washed out after flooding in Larimer County 00:16

This week's heavy rains have left some roads in Larimer County impassable. CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the area of Buckhorn Road just west of Cougar Drive on Thursday morning. 

larimer-county-flooding-12vo-transfer-frame-919.jpg
CBS

The imminent flood threat has receded but there is considerable damage in the area about 30 miles west of Fort Collins. 

The current weather pattern has prompted flash flood warnings along the Front Range in Colorado, especially in wildfire burn areas. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.