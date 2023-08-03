Heavy rain washes out some roads in Larimer County
This week's heavy rains have left some roads in Larimer County impassable. CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the area of Buckhorn Road just west of Cougar Drive on Thursday morning.
The imminent flood threat has receded but there is considerable damage in the area about 30 miles west of Fort Collins.
The current weather pattern has prompted flash flood warnings along the Front Range in Colorado, especially in wildfire burn areas.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.