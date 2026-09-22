Heavy rain returns to southwest Colorado, renewing flooding concerns

Another round of heavy rain will bring a flooding threat to southwestern Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening for much of the southwest corner of the state, including Durango, Pagosa Springs and the San Juan Mountains.

CBS

Several rounds of drenching monsoon downpours are expected. Some areas could pick up more than 2 inches of additional rain through Thursday, with the heaviest totals favored around Durango and Pagosa Springs.

The concern is greater because the ground is already saturated from last week's rain. About 2.3 inches fell at the Durango-La Plata County Airport, while nearly 3.1 inches were reported around Ignacio.

CBS

The impacts of that rain are still being felt.

County Road 333 in La Plata County is closed indefinitely near 1352 CR 333 after excessive water flow washed out part of the road. County crews are assessing the damage before determining when repairs can be completed.

With more heavy rain on the way, additional flooding, mud and debris flows, and road closures are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Drivers should never attempt to cross flooded roads.