Heavy rain & snow to hit Colorado, several days of rain in Denver

A sloppy May system will bring heavy rain and snow to Colorado for several days.

The system will arrive on Sunday with a few showers across the high country and wind across the plains.

Things begin to get interesting on Monday morning as heavy rain and accumulating snow move in from the south. Widespread moderate to heavy rain is expected across much of the state by noon. Snow is expected above 10,000 feet, with minor accumulations possible on Monday.

CBS

Tuesday will be the day to watch closely. Another day of moderate to heavy rain across the eastern plains, with more widespread snow across portions of the high country. By Tuesday evening, the rain/snow line will drop to around ~8,000 feet.

CBS

Snow will accumulate from Georgetown to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel, with 8 inches or more expected at the tunnel. Widespread 6-12 inches is also expected for the San Juan Mountains. Specific snow maps will be released in the coming days.

A third round of rain is expected on Wednesday. When all is said and done, a total of 1-3 inches of liquid water is expected to fall across the state. This is drought-busting moisture and will help delay drought concerns across the state overall.