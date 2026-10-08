Heavy rain brings drought relief to eastern Colorado

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows a sharp divide across Colorado, with much of the high country still facing exceptional drought.

Meanwhile, heavy rain across portions of eastern Colorado has brought significant relief, easing drought conditions in some areas.

CBS

The weekly drought report shows the percentage of Colorado in exceptional drought — the most severe category — dropped from 10% to 8%. Extreme drought also improved slightly, from 35% to 33%. Severe drought dropped from 58% to 55%, and moderate drought declined from 82% to 71%. Abnormally dry conditions also improved from 91% to 84%. 15% of the state is drought-free, up from about 9% a week ago.

Southeastern Colorado saw the most significant improvement after widespread rain brought more than 3 inches of moisture to some areas, helping parts of the region improve by two drought categories.

CBS

However, the relief was not widespread across the entire state. Northeastern Colorado saw some deterioration, as did portions of Boulder, Weld and Larimer counties. There was no change in the northern and central mountains, where they continue to experience the most intense drought conditions.