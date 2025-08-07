Heat and fire danger remain high across Colorado

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. through Thursday evening across parts of Colorado. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the extreme heat.

In the high country, gusty winds up to 40 mph combined with low humidity are creating critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect through Friday.

Looking ahead to Friday, a Fire Weather Watch has already been issued, as strong winds and dry conditions are expected to persist into the end of the week.

Meanwhile, smoke from wildfires burning in western Colorado continues to impact air quality, particularly in areas downwind of active fires.

Some modest relief is on the way this weekend. A weak cold front is forecast to move into the state late Friday, bringing a slight dip in temperatures and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the plains on Saturday and Sunday.

