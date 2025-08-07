Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat and fire danger remain high across Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Heat advisory and fire weather alerts across Colorado
Heat advisory and fire weather alerts across Colorado 03:38

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. through Thursday evening across parts of Colorado. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the extreme heat. 

heat-advisory.png
CBS

In the high country, gusty winds up to 40 mph combined with low humidity are creating critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect through Friday.

red-flag-warning.png
CBS

Looking ahead to Friday, a Fire Weather Watch has already been issued, as strong winds and dry conditions are expected to persist into the end of the week.

fire-weather-watch.png
CBS

Meanwhile, smoke from wildfires burning in western Colorado continues to impact air quality, particularly in areas downwind of active fires.

air-quality-alert.png
CBS

Some modest relief is on the way this weekend. A weak cold front is forecast to move into the state late Friday, bringing a slight dip in temperatures and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the plains on Saturday and Sunday.

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue