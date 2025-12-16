HCA HealthOne staff surprises Colorado elementary students with new bikes

Christmas came early for second graders at Bishop Elementary School in Englewood. Staff at HCA HealthOne hospitals in Denver and surrounding areas have made it a tradition to surprise students with new bikes around the holidays.

It was the moment Bishop Elementary second graders Emmie and Thomas had been waiting for. They paused as they took a look at rows of bikes lined up, ready for them to pick one.



"I wanna pick you," said Emmie to an HCA HealthOne staff member who was there to help the kids pick out their bikes and learn how to ride them.

HCA HealthOne Swedish staff spent the morning assembling bikes for the students.

"We have 44 bikes that we built," said the hospital's president and CEO, Scott Davis. "I had 75 of my leaders take some time to build bikes in addition to their normal duties, and we'll be surprising those second graders."

They teamed up with Wish for Wheels to deliver them, and as the day progressed, the anticipation built just as much for the staff as for the children.



"The smiles are unbelievable," said Davis. "Always fun to see the excitement of the kids. For a lot of these kids, might be the first bike they've ever had."

For Emmie, learning how to ride her new bike reminds her of a memory with her family.

"It's been like I'm riding with my cousins when they moved to Mexico, but it feels really good," she said. "It reminds me of that."

For her, safety always comes first.

"It's really cool when you got us helmets, because I didn't have a helmet," Emmie said.

Due to the weather conditions, the students had to ride their bikes in the school gym, where things got a little wild.

"It does get a little silly, but it's so much fun, especially for the kids that have never ridden a bike, said Chief Nursing Officer Laura Thornley. "We're able to teach them, and they leave school today with a brand-new bike and knowing how to ride it."



For Emmie and her classmates, it was a day they'll never forget thanks to a gesture they're incredibly grateful for.

"Super kind," said Emmie. "So, we made some cards for like a thank you."