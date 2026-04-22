Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast teaches wand dance ahead of Denver Center performances

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is preparing to welcome "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" to the Buell Theatre. The show, which plays the Buell May 30 through June 21, brings the wizarding world to life on stage.

No matter your knowledge when it comes to the Harry Potter franchise, this show allows audiences to immerse themselves in wonder. The cast and crew have developed a play that follows the journey of Harry Potter's son, Albus Potter, to his first year at Hogwarts.

Ahead of the show's stop in Colorado, the cast and crew invited CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas to see the show in St. Louis. There, the cast also took time to help Thomas learn the wand dance that is seen on stage, which is supposed to show how the new students at the magical school are learning how to operate their wands.

If you would like tickets to the performances in Denver, visit denvercenter.org.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.