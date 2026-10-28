Halloween marked one of Colorado's deadliest holidays in 2025 for DUIs

Colorado State Patrol is increasing its DUI enforcement in the days leading up to Halloween and the weekend. The Colorado Department of Transportation and 17 other agencies will also join the enforcement this season.

Troopers said they will be patrolling the entire state looking for anyone driving under the influence. This includes alcohol, cannabis, and drugs.

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CSP said in 2025 during its enforcement period, 1,427 DUI arrests were made. Troopers say three crashes were deadly, involving someone driving under the influence. Troopers also say this makes Halloween 2025 one of the deadliest holidays of the year.

As troopers and officers patrol, drivers will see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and extra staff. Troopers even say many drivers are also driving distracted, so that's leading to crashes and injury crashes, especially for pedestrians.

"By putting those distractions down, you will have the increased reaction," said Colorado State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer. "That way, if someone may jump out from behind a vehicle trying to cross the street, you'll be able to stop and ensure that they are safe. You are safe."

The Halloween enforcement starts Oct. 28 and continues through Nov. 3. Troopers say if you see something, say something. You can dial *277 and let troopers know the vehicle description, the direction they were heading, and what you saw.