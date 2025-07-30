Half-priced Denver Broncos tickets go on sale July 31

What fans should know about Broncos Training Camp and changes this year

What fans should know about Broncos Training Camp and changes this year

What fans should know about Broncos Training Camp and changes this year

Half-priced Denver Broncos tickets go on sale on Thursday for the 2025 season at Empower Field at Mile High. A limited number of half-priced tickets per game will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on July 31.

Broncos fans interested in half-priced tickets can sign up for email and/or text alerts to be notified about the on-sale by visiting denverbroncos.com/fans.

Additional Information from the Denver Broncos:

The Broncos and the MFSD have implemented the following procedures for the purchase of half-priced tickets:

There will be a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. This will be verified by Ticketmaster by name and credit card usage. Orders exceeding the purchase limit will be cancelled.



All sales are final and there are no exchanges, cancellations or refunds.

Tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game and the buyer will be able to enter any non-premium gate.

Half-priced tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.

Single game half-priced tickets for the 2025 regular season will start at $25.

For more information, fans can contact the Broncos Ticket Office (720-258-3333 / tickets@broncos.nfl.net) or visit denverbroncos.com/tickets.