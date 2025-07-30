Half-priced Denver Broncos tickets go on sale July 31
Half-priced Denver Broncos tickets go on sale on Thursday for the 2025 season at Empower Field at Mile High. A limited number of half-priced tickets per game will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on July 31.
Broncos fans interested in half-priced tickets can sign up for email and/or text alerts to be notified about the on-sale by visiting denverbroncos.com/fans.
Additional Information from the Denver Broncos:
The Broncos and the MFSD have implemented the following procedures for the purchase of half-priced tickets:
- There will be a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. This will be verified by Ticketmaster by name and credit card usage. Orders exceeding the purchase limit will be cancelled.
- All sales are final and there are no exchanges, cancellations or refunds.
- Tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game and the buyer will be able to enter any non-premium gate.
- Half-priced tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.
- Single game half-priced tickets for the 2025 regular season will start at $25.
For more information, fans can contact the Broncos Ticket Office (720-258-3333 / tickets@broncos.nfl.net) or visit denverbroncos.com/tickets.