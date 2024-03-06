"Hairspray" delayed again due to water damage at Denver's Buell Theatre

Performances of the hit show Hairspray at the Buell Theatre have been delayed for a second day in a row. The Denver theater said it was experiencing water damage from a broken sprinkler system above the stage.

"While we were optimistic that performances could resume today, upon further review we have determined that we need one more day to complete our load-in and thoroughly test our systems to ensure that we can provide the quality production our community is accustomed to," a theater spokeswoman said.

The theater anticipates performances resuming on Thursday but ticket-holders should keep an eye out for notifications of other potential delays.