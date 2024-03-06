Watch CBS News
Local News

"Hairspray" delayed again due to water damage at Denver's Buell Theatre

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Performances of the hit show Hairspray at the Buell Theatre have been delayed for a second day in a row. The Denver theater said it was experiencing water damage from a broken sprinkler system above the stage.

"While we were optimistic that performances could resume today, upon further review we have determined that we need one more day to complete our load-in and thoroughly test our systems to ensure that we can provide the quality production our community is accustomed to," a theater spokeswoman said.

The theater anticipates performances resuming on Thursday but ticket-holders should keep an eye out for notifications of other potential delays.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been in Denver since 2022. He plays drums and has a gray tabby cat named Sox. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 12:00 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.