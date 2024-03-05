Watch CBS News
Local News

"Hairspray" opening night in Denver canceled after Buell Theatre experiences water damage

By Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

"Hairspray" coming to the Buell Theatre in Denver next spring
"Hairspray" coming to the Buell Theatre in Denver next spring 02:52

The opening night of the Broadway hit "Hairspray" has been canceled Tuesday night as the result of water damage to the Buell Theatre. 

The Grand Opening of the play"The Lion King" at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing arts Saturday evening.
Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The extent of the water damage is still being evaluated, but the Denver Center for the Performing Arts said it was enough to force their team to cancel opening night of Hairspray. The 7:30 p.m. show on Tuesday night has been canceled. The DCPA is working to contact ticketholders to notify them.

The water came from the sprinkler above the stage. The show is scheduled to play the Buell Theatre through March 10.

The cause of the water damage is still being investigated and evaluated.

Ticket owners are encouraged to monitor their emails in the coming days to know if future performances may be impacted. 

Dillon Thomas
dillon-t-16x9-copy.jpg

Dillon Thomas is multi-Emmy Award winning general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 11:21 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.