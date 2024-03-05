"Hairspray" opening night in Denver canceled after Buell Theatre experiences water damage

"Hairspray" coming to the Buell Theatre in Denver next spring

The opening night of the Broadway hit "Hairspray" has been canceled Tuesday night as the result of water damage to the Buell Theatre.

Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The extent of the water damage is still being evaluated, but the Denver Center for the Performing Arts said it was enough to force their team to cancel opening night of Hairspray. The 7:30 p.m. show on Tuesday night has been canceled. The DCPA is working to contact ticketholders to notify them.

The water came from the sprinkler above the stage. The show is scheduled to play the Buell Theatre through March 10.

The cause of the water damage is still being investigated and evaluated.

Ticket owners are encouraged to monitor their emails in the coming days to know if future performances may be impacted.