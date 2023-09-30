Group wants more protections for Colorado's wild cats but sportsmen say they are already protected

You probably don't see them very often but there are wild cats all over Colorado and "Cats Aren't Trophies" wants to make sure they are protected from profiteers.

Pat Craig the executive director of the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg knows the dangers Colorado's wild cats face from humans outside of his compound. Specifically, from hunters and trappers.

Mountain Lion CBS

"They want to mount the head or something like that or mount the whole body, but it's a trophy," said Craig.

That's why he's supporting an effort by Cats Aren't Trophies to outlaw trophy hunting of mountain lions, bobcats, and Canadian lynx in Colorado. They are collecting signatures to have the issue put on the 2024 ballot.

"We really want the voters to have the chance to say, 'hey look we really are serious. We really believe this is something that needs addressed,'" said Craig.

Dan Gates the executive director of Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management says this campaign is rooted in lies.

"The general public should do the best that they can possibly do to educate themselves and to differentiate between fallacies and facts," Gates said.

Young Canadian Lynx CBS

He points out that hunting wild cats is already heavily regulated in Colorado. The state limits how many lions can be harvested every day. You can't hunt mountain after that number has been reached. When it comes to bobcats you can only use box cages in Colorado and Canadian lynx are a federally protected species so you can't hunt or kill them at all. He thinks Colorado Parks and Wildlife does a pretty good job protecting cats and enforcing existing laws.

"I would just as soon have the experts, the wildlife managers, the scientists, the biologists do the job of our wildlife management and natural resource management," said Gates.

He says the language in this initiative creates a slippery slope that could eventually prevent all hunting.

"Their definition within the initiative indicates that trophy hunting is to intentionally kill wound or trap any one of those species that they list in the initiative. That could be easily defined as any other wildlife," said Gates.

Bobcat CBS

Pat Craig says this initiative isn't to prevent cat hunting altogether but to give cats a fair chance.

"This one's really just about trophy hunting which is where they have a pack of dogs chase a mountain lion up a tree and then the hunter walks up and shoots it," said Craig.

Gates points out using hounds to track and tree a mountain lion is also how scientists study and gather data about the animal and hunting expeditions aren't always successful so the number of cats harvested is lower than one might assume.