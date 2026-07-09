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Thunderstorms prompt officials to issue ground stop at Denver International Airport

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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On Thursday afternoon, thunderstorms moving into the Denver metro area prompted officials to issue a ground stop at Denver International Airport.

The ground stop affects departures from ZLA, ZLC, ZDV, ZKC, ZAB and ZMP. It is expected to end by 4:15 p.m., but officials say there's a 30-60% probability that it will be extended.

Current conditions affecting the airport include microbursts produced by the incoming storms.

Strong to severe storms are possible through the afternoon into the early evening across the Front Range. The primary concerns are possible large hail and damaging winds.

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