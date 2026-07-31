Ground stop in place for Denver International Airport as storms move in

A ground stop has been issued for Denver International Airport due to thunderstorms moving into the area.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the ground stop was issued at 5:26 p.m. and is expected to be in effect until 6:45 p.m. It includes departures to Denver International Airport from ZLA, ZLC, ZDV, ZKC, ZAB and ZMP. Officials say the probability that it will be extended is between 30% and 60%.

The airport says arrivals to Denver are also delayed an average of 15 minutes and increasing due to the weather.

There is a possibility of severe weather along the Front Range from Denver reaching south to the border with New Mexico. The storm system brings the chance of some hail and damaging winds throughout the evening.