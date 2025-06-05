Watch CBS News
Ground stop cancelled at Denver International Airport after dozens of flights delayed

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

A ground stop was in effect at Denver International Airport on Thursday morning. According to the FAA, the ground stop was called at 7:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. and then extended to 9:15 a.m. Thursday. 

That ground stop was lifted by 9 a.m. 

Denver-International-Airport-1.jpg
Denver International Airport  CBS

The FAA said the departures to Denver International Airport were grounded due to low ceilings. The agency at the time said the possibility of the ground stop being extended was 30%-60%.

