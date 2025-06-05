Ground stop cancelled at Denver International Airport after dozens of flights delayed

A ground stop was in effect at Denver International Airport on Thursday morning. According to the FAA, the ground stop was called at 7:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. and then extended to 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

That ground stop was lifted by 9 a.m.

Denver International Airport CBS

The FAA said the departures to Denver International Airport were grounded due to low ceilings. The agency at the time said the possibility of the ground stop being extended was 30%-60%.