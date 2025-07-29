Watch CBS News
Ground delay at Denver International Airport due to severe thunderstorm warning

Some flights into and out of Denver International Airport could be delayed by up to nearly three hours due to severe thunderstorm warnings across the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado on Wednesday.

An advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration said the delays are averaging about 90 minutes, but the maximum delay was just shy of three hours.

The delay will be in place for flights arriving between 4 and 10 p.m., with the longest delays impacting those earlier flights, but that could change, based on the weather.

excessive-rainfall-forecast.png
CBS

As of 4 p.m., there were 598 delayed flights into and out of the airport, and 11 flights were cancelled.

Weather conditions are bringing a chance for localized flash flooding, especially in flood-prone areas.

One or two stronger storms might also produce hail and gusty winds, and there is a small and brief chance of hail east of Interstate 25.

