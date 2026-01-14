Vance, Rubio meet with Greenland and Denmark's foreign ministers

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other White House officials met Wednesday with Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers amid the Trump administration's ongoing threats to take over Greenland.

Officials involved in the meeting have not yet briefed reporters on the discussion.

The meeting came one day after Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said at a news conference, "If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark."

President Trump has repeatedly said he wants to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security reasons. He repeated that again on Wednesday morning, saying "it is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building" and that "NATO should be leading the way for us to get it."

"IF WE DON'T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!" Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES," he said. "Anything less than that is unacceptable."

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump told reporters that if Greenland's premier said the territory wanted to stay part of Denmark, "that's their problem."

"I disagree with him," Mr. Trump said. "I don't know who he is, don't know anything about him, but that's going to be a big problem for him."

Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have stated Greenland is "not for sale," which has led Trump officials to say that the administration is considering all options, including military force.

"I'd love to make a deal with them. It's easier," Mr. Trump said Sunday. "But one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland." Rubio has downplayed the possibility of military force to acquire Greenland.

Vance visited Greenland last year. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that the Trump administration is applying "completely unacceptable pressure from our closest ally."

Frederiksen said earlier this month that an American military move to seize control of Greenland would amount to the end of the NATO military alliance. Denmark is a NATO member, and NATO's Article 5 states that if a NATO ally suffers an armed attack, all members will consider it an attack on them as well and do what they need to aid the attacked nation.

Tensions were high ahead of the meeting, as was concern about a further fracturing of the relationship with the U.S. NATO ally, sources familiar with the situation told CBS News. The Danish government expected to present an offer for enhanced cooperation with the U.S. and access in Greenland in terms of military presence and NATO presence, the sources said.

The Danes wanted clarity on what the U.S. is pressing for beyond that offer, and whether a financial plus-up is being demanded, the sources said. They wanted to know if Mr. Trump's intent is to have control or political ownership, which concerns them, given the clear objection of the Greenlandic government to either. Greenlandic officials have been clear that they want the island to belong to Denmark.

A European official from a nearby country said there is some concern that Denmark may be miscalculating by demanding this meeting with the U.S. because it could formalize and potentially harden positions around what could otherwise be rhetorical pressure by Mr. Trump.