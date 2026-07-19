Green Ridge Fire south of Steamboat Springs, Colorado reaches 100% containment

Firefighters in Colorado are continuing to make progress on multiple fires across the state and reached 100% containment on the Green Ridge Fire on Saturday.

The fire sparked on July 17 on private land south of Stagecoach State Park, which is located south of Steamboat Springs. It grew to approximately 45 acres and threatened nearby homes, prompting officials to temporarily issue mandatory evacuation orders for some residents near Stagecoach and pre-evacuation orders for those living in the surrounding area.

The remaining pre-evacuation notices and road closures were lifted on Friday. On Saturday, the Routt County Sheriff's Office announced that the Green Ridge Fire has reached 100%. They advised residents in the area that smoke could still be visible for a while and said that some crews will remain in the area to monitor any fire activity.

Also located in Routt County, the Fishhook Fire is holding at approximately 347 acres and remains at 0% containment. Incident command said they're receiving additional resources, including hand crews and engines, to help protect the community members living in the area around the fire. Currently, crews are focusing on containment efforts on the west and north sides of the fire.

Standing dead trees, large amounts of fuels, and rugged terrain have created challenges for firefighters, but officials say more hose lines, pumps, and portable tanks are being sent to crews to help improve containment efforts. Incident command says they expect to see some containment of the fire in the near future.