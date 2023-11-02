Green Day to make tour stop in Denver next summer

Get ready for quite a show next summer at Coors Field as the hit band Green Day will make a tour stop in Denver in September with the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas.

Fans can celebrate the 30th anniversary of Green Day's album "Dookie," the 20th anniversary of "American Idiot," the band's new album "Saviors."

The band is expected to play on Sept. 7 as tickets go on sale on Nov. 10.

Last year Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong made headlines when he said he would be renouncing his U.S. citizenship over the country's laws surrounding access to abortion.

Coors Field is expected to have a few concerts in September of 2024 with multi-platinum Kane Brown coming to the Mile High City also.