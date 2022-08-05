Greeley Starbucks employees vote for union representation

Employees at a Starbucks in Greeley could be joining the wave of union voting popping up across franchises in Colorado. The Starbucks location at 11th Avenue in Greeley would be the first unionized store in that city.

CBS

More than 200 Starbucks locations across the U.S. have won their elections for union representation. That includes seven stores in Colorado.

In a letter e-mailed Friday to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and signed by a majority of the store's employees, workers wrote: "We believe that a true partnership - one that is equitable - stems from open communication and transparency. By supporting the unionization efforts of our store, Starbucks will allow us to become true partners to the company. Our voices deserve to be heard, and we deserve a say in what we require to be successful in our roles - as baristas, as shift supervisors, and as the front-line workers providing coffee, food, and human connections within our community."