Greeley purchased land to keep as open space for public use

As more people move to Northern Colorado, there's a plot of land that's remained untouched by developers. Now, because of a land acquisition by a nearby city, it'll stay that way for much longer.

The 1,000-acre Shurview Property is located near Highway 34 business and County Road 257 in Weld County. It's also home to Missile Site Park, a Cold War Era Minuteman missile silo, which will remain under Weld County's Control.

In conjunction with the Trust for Public Land (TPL) and with the endorsement of Windsor and Weld County, the City of Greeley purchased the property from the previous owners for $8.5 million earlier this year.

"It's a great mutually beneficial way to both keep the unique identities of these various communities, while still providing public amenities and public use for the region," said Justin Scharton, superintendent for Greeley's Natural Areas and Trails Division.

With a unique landscape and stunning mountain views, the Shurview property has been home to many things over the years. While it was originally homesteaded by the family that lived on the land, the property has also been home to a World War II prisoner of War camp, as well as a Cold War Era Missile Silo, and now it'll undergo change again.

"We were able to purchase the 1,000-acre property from the family," Scharton said. "They had an interest in keeping it in conservation and open space for the community in perpetuity, so that aligned with us."

The massive property currently serves as a rare buffer between quickly developing Windsor, Johnstown, and Greeley. It's also home to rolling hills, a river corridor, and various types of wildlife.

"It's one of the only places with very much topography up here," he said. "Not only do we have some topography, but it's really great wildlife habitat."

Moving forward, the property will largely stay that way, and city officials hope it'll become a regional draw.

"The property will be the largest outdoor natural area or open space this side of I-25," Scharton said. "We envision this to be a regional amenity for outdoor recreation for folks that in the Greeley, Evans, Windsor, Loveland area now that have to go all the way to the foothills."

What the open space looks like will ultimately be up to community members. Starting Saturday, they can tell the city what they want to see the land used for.

"We've already heard from the trail running community, the mountain biking community, the folks really interested in equestrian use," he said.

The city also plans to engage various groups of different cultural backgrounds to ensure equitable access to the open space.

"We don't all connect to nature in the same way, and we really want to reflect that and include those various, really legitimate ways that we all value nature," Scharton said.

For now, trails and wildlife preservation areas are likely possibilities, as well as efforts to tell the history of the property.

"We've got some of the remnants and historical artifacts of some of the worst that humans can do," he said. "It's just a good contemplative kind of place and area that we can think about our past, our future, and how we want to make this space and community in the future."

There will be a kick-off celebration on the property on Saturday that's open to the public. It'll start at 9a.m. at 10611 CO-257 Spur.

The city plans to continue community engagement about the property for about six months before drafting a plan.