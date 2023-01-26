Greeley to further invest in and improve downtown district to attract residents and visitors

The city of Greeley plans to further expand its downtown district in the coming years as northern Colorado continues to experience a population boom.

Northern Colorado is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions in Colorado in the next decade and planners with Greeley hope to make it a destination for both recreation and residency.

"Downtown is going through a renaissance," said Becky Safarik, interim community development director for the city. "We think Greeley's growth is going to be notable in the coming years."

Recently the city adopted and unveiled a 10-year plan that looks to further develop the downtown are of Greeley, especially as the city continues to evolve from it's original roots of being a predominantly agricultural town.

"For a long time people would think of Greeley as a small agricultural town and its smell, but it has been fun to see that perception change over time," said Bianca Fisher, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority. "That stigma started to shift and people started to realize we have so many fantastic things."

Fisher said the downtown area has received more than $250 million in investments from many organizations and people in recent years. And, now she is looking forward to seeing how the city will commit future funds and efforts to continue to attract new residents, businesses and activities.

"[Greeley expects] new apartments, new streetscapes, new hotels and conference centers. Thinking about the next ten years, it is really exciting building on the momentum of the last ten years," Fisher said.

Safarik said the city will look to capitalize on its abundance of undeveloped properties around the downtown area in the coming decade. Residents and visitors should expect to see vacant lots replaced with apartment complexes, affordable housing, new businesses and more.

"I absolutely would consider Greeley a hidden gem," Safarik said.

The city also plans to invest further in improving sidewalks, parks and more in the area.

Fisher said longtime businesses have benefited from the recent increase in new restaurants and companies moving to the region, and she looks forward to seeing how the downtown area will continue to evolve and thrive with more investment and additional housing.

"Before, there wasn't a lot to do in downtown Greeley outside of events. But now you can go throw axes, play pinball or go see a show at the Moxie," Fisher said.

As Greeley wraps up its previous 10-year plan, Fisher and Safarik said the next 10-year plan should catapult Greeley into a new era while still preserving the charm of the community.

"Greeley is unexpected, it is a surprise in some ways for a lot of folks who don't realize until they get up here how rich, diverse and interesting this community is," Fisher said.

"There is tremendous opportunity," Safarik said.