Greeley-Evans District 6 will offer free lunches to students this school year

All students in Greeley-Evans District 6 will qualify for free breakfast and lunch this school year. The District 6 Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to fund meals through the entire 2022-2023 school year.

Parents must complete an application regardless for students to qualify for the free meals, regardless of income level.

The district has been providing meals at no cost for two years through federal funding. Funding for that program ended at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. The board voted to use up to $2 million in reserve money to pay for the program this school year. The remaining $10 million cost will be rebated to the district through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Program.

Under the federal COVID-19 free meal program, District 6 served over 3 million meals last school year, which is a 20% increase in students eating breakfast and a 40% increase in students eating lunch.