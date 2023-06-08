Greeley detectives recover ashes of car theft victim's parents

Detectives in Greeley say they recovered the ashes of a car theft victim's parents.

Kimberly Magnusson reported her vehicle stolen from West Greeley back in late April and inside the car were her parents' ashes, along with an American flag that was given to her family for her father who served in the military.

Greeley Police Department

The stolen vehicle was located and a suspect was taken into custody.

Detectives interviewed the carjacking suspect and eventually were able to locate the ashes and the flag through an investigation.