Greeley detectives recover ashes of car theft victim's parents
Detectives in Greeley say they recovered the ashes of a car theft victim's parents.
Kimberly Magnusson reported her vehicle stolen from West Greeley back in late April and inside the car were her parents' ashes, along with an American flag that was given to her family for her father who served in the military.
The stolen vehicle was located and a suspect was taken into custody.
Detectives interviewed the carjacking suspect and eventually were able to locate the ashes and the flag through an investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.