Great horned owl rescued from truck grille

A Great horned owl was rescued from a truck grille after a passerby noticed the owl's head sticking out.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The owl was alive and Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued the bird in Colorado Springs.

SHOCKING @COParksWildlife #rescue today in #ColoradoSprings. #Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder responded to a call for help of an owl stuck in a truck grille. He found a Great horned owl was, indeed, stuck. And alive! Read on for the rest of the story. Photos by Robin Smith. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/PVW9qATnwk — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 15, 2022

They believe that the owl was diving for prey when it became sucked up under the truck's grille sometime Monday night.

The owl was sent to the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo for rehab.