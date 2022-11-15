Great horned owl rescued from truck grille
A Great horned owl was rescued from a truck grille after a passerby noticed the owl's head sticking out.
The owl was alive and Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued the bird in Colorado Springs.
They believe that the owl was diving for prey when it became sucked up under the truck's grille sometime Monday night.
The owl was sent to the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo for rehab.
