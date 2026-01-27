This year's Great American Beer Festival is moving to a different part of Denver, and will be outdoors

For more than two decades, the Great American Beer Festival has taken place inside the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. That's changing this year, as festival organizers announced this week that they'll be holding the event outdoors in October.

"We're taking this party outside!" they wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Allison Paska, front left, and Charles Pai are having beers during Great American Beer Festival at Colorado Convention Center in Denver on September 22, 2023. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

GABF, as it's commonly known, will be held over two days -- Oct. 11 and 12 -- at Levitt Pavilion Denver. The outdoor venue in Ruby Hill Park is known mainly for hosting music concerts.

The festival draws brewers from around the country to Colorado and is run by the Brewers Association. In addition to the change of being at a different location, the festival that's traditionally been held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

"Taking the festival outdoors lets us reimagine what's possible, and we're excited to bring fresh energy to the festival and provide an experience that feels uniquely Colorado," Ann Obenchain, vice president of marketing and communications of the Brewers Association, said in a prepared statement.

People taste beers during Great American Beer Festival at Colorado Convention Center in Denver on September 22, 2023. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In recent years, the festival has expanded its offerings to attendees, including beers from outside the country, non-alcoholic beers, ciders and even some hard liquors.

Tickets will go on sale in June for this year's two different sessions -- each day's will run from noon to 4 p.m. -- and can be purchased at greatamericanbeerfestival.com.