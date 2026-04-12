Firefighters work to put out grass fire in northeastern Colorado

Firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire that broke out north of Sterling in northeastern Colorado on Sunday.

At 5:15 p.m., the Sterling Fire Department reported that crews were responding to a 10-acre fire in the 17000 block of CR 41. Crews and tractors responded to the scene to bring the blaze under control.

Nicky Smith

SFD said that county-wide mutual aid was requested. By 6:13 p.m., they said the fire's forward progression had stopped.

Crews are still working to extinguish multiple large piles of trees and trees at the scene.