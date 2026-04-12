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Firefighters work to put out grass fire in northeastern Colorado

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire that broke out north of Sterling in northeastern Colorado on Sunday.

At 5:15 p.m., the Sterling Fire Department reported that crews were responding to a 10-acre fire in the 17000 block of CR 41. Crews and tractors responded to the scene to bring the blaze under control.

grass-fire-near-sterling-1-still-from-video-credit-nicky-smith.jpg
Nicky Smith

SFD said that county-wide mutual aid was requested. By 6:13 p.m., they said the fire's forward progression had stopped.

Crews are still working to extinguish multiple large piles of trees and trees at the scene.

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