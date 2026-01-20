Colorado sheriff's office gets ready to deploy Grappler system, designed to safely end high-speed pursuits

Law enforcement officers in Clear Creek County are preparing to deploy a new tool designed to safely end high-speed pursuits, particularly on the narrow and winding Colorado mountain roads that define the jurisdiction.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office is set to begin training deputies on the Grappler system, a pursuit intervention device that disables a suspect's vehicle by entangling its tires rather than forcing a crash.

"This is a new device for us to hopefully stop pursuits safer and more quickly," Sgt. Nick Imrie said.

Sgt. Nick Imrie of the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office shows off the the Grappler system. CBS

The Grappler system is mounted to the front of a patrol vehicle. When deployed, a webbing bar slides under a suspect's car, wrapping around the rear tires and axle to slow the vehicle to a stop. Deputies operate the system remotely from inside their patrol cars, eliminating the need to exit the vehicle during a pursuit. Imrie says that adds a critical layer of safety for officers, suspects and the public.

Clear Creek County sees a large number of pursuit related calls along I-70 and nearby mountain roads, where steep dropoffs, blind corners and high speeds can quickly turn dangerous.

"Some of these corners can't handle that kind of speed, so an inexperienced driver ... that can end up pretty bad," Imrie said.

The Grappler is intended to be a more controlled alternative to spike strips or PIT maneuvers. The sheriff's office plans to eventually equip four vehicles with the Grappler system. While it has not yet been used in the field, deputies are expected to complete training within the next month or two. The department also plans to certify its own instructors to ensure continued training availability.

Similar systems have already been used by agencies such as the Colorado State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the goal is simple: reduce risk on Colorado's mountain roads.

"The safety is increased greatly with this tool," Imrie said, "not just for officers or suspects, but for the community and the public as well."