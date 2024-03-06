Grandview alumni Christy Oberndorf returns to Colorado in "Hairspray" at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

A Grandview High School graduate on the Broadway touring cast of Hairspray is inspiring young artists in Aurora, thanks to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Christy Oberndorf, who was cast as "Tammy" in the tour of Hairspray, recently spent her afternoon at Grandview teaching students what it is like to be in a major production.

A Grandview High School graduate on the Broadway touring cast of Hairspray is inspiring young artists in Aurora, thanks to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. CBS

"This school is so special to me," Oberndorf told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas. "I owe so much of where I am now to the training, chances and opportunities I got here under Brianna Lindahl, (a performing arts teacher at Grandview.)"

Oberndorf said she remembered being a student at Grandview and getting to hear from actors and actresses, and feeling inspired to pursue the career by those professionals.

"I think that was the moment where I was like this is something I can do, too," Oberndorf said.

Oberndorf is now the one inspiring students after she spent an afternoon of her stay in Colorado helping teach the students some of the music and dancing from the hit show playing at the Buell Theatre. The first two nights of Hairspray at the DCPA were canceled due to water damage from a broken sprinkler system above the stage. Performances are scheduled to resume on Thursday, March 7.

Hairspray DCPA

Senior Abby Walden said she felt honored to have a cast member with ties from the show visit her school and give her insight into the business.

"It means a lot because a lot of times in theatre we are told it is not a very practical career. So, seeing someone who was in our same position we make it so big, and it is a possibility, it creates a lot of hope for us," Walden said.

Oberndorf walked the students through one of the show's most iconic dance routines and then challenged them to try and complete the dance at the rapid pace of the production by the end of the session.

"Oh my goodness. I am sure it is immense stamina for that whole cast and crew," Walden said. "It is consistent hard work and always going for it."

Walden said Oberndorf's visit not only made her realize the effort and passion she will need to excel in the arts but also that her dreams of a career in production are a possibility.

"I think it has helped us all see we can pursue this and see it is a viable option," Walden said.

Christy Oberndorf CBS

"There is amazing talent here," Oberndorf said. "Being a kind person and a hard-working person inevitably always wins out over talent. I have seen that first-hand again and again."

Hairspray plays at the Buell Theatre through March 10. For more information on tickets visit DenverCenter.org.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.