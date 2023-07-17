Grand Lowry Lofts without air conditioning ahead of triple digit temperatures in Denver

Neighbors at Grand Lowry Lofts are overheated and exhausted after being without air conditioning for over a month.

"We're not sleeping at night, it's too hot to sleep," said a resident named Jaidene.

"People are suffering, there's people sweating all night long, there's people who are having headaches and stomachaches, and their kids are uncomfortable," said nearly five-year resident Donna Smith.

The complex was once part of the Lowry Air Force Base and used to be officer's quarters during World War II. But despite upgrades over the years, residents say many units didn't have working heat this past winter, and the AC has been faulty for months. Then in early June, it stopped working all together.

As temperatures rise in the peak of summer, worry is boiling over.

"Just knowing that there's going to be a heat wave next week is just... oh I don't know what I'm going to do," said resident Ivory Williams.

"It's frightening for those for us who have any health issues," said Smith.

The problem is forcing residents to spend their own money and time to cool their home.

"I had to go and buy my own air conditioner from Home Depot like a $500 one," said Williams.

"We'll open the windows, put the fans in the window, and blow the cool air in until it reverses in the morning," said Smith.

Some even paying for hotels, on top of rent.

"We went up to Colorado Springs, we've been just down the street at the hotel, just for the air conditioning, just so we can sleep," said Williams.

Management has set up a cooling station with a portable AC unit, water, and snacks in the apartment common area.

But besides that, residents say management won't reimburse any of those costs, and have not been communicative.

"We just want what we're supposed to get per our lease. We're supposed to get air conditioning," said Smith.

Now some feel trapped, with no option but to leave their historic home.

"I looked all around to try to find something, and I just can't afford it as a teacher on a teacher's salary," said Williams.

"We love this building, it's a part of history, we're so proud to be here, but we have management that isn't taking care of it. And that's breaking a lot of our hearts," said Jaidene, "some people have lived here for 20 years and now they want to move."

Residents say they were told supply chain issues and licensing delays are the reason it's taking so long for the company to replace a broken heating and cooling tower. The management company says they expect air conditioning to be restored by Friday.

A Jonathan Rose Companies spokesperson shared this statement with CBS Colorado:

"We have been making all efforts to restore cooling to the building as soon as possible. A temporary cooling tower is scheduled for delivery this upcoming week and we expect air conditioning to be restored by Friday. In the meantime for immediately relief, the building common room is air conditioned and available to all residents. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Residents mentioned a number of other concerns regarding cleanliness and upkeep. They tell CBS Colorado they're trying to start a resident's association so they can better advocate for themselves.