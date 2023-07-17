Colorado Weather: Heat Advisory for 100 degree temperatures

Heat Advisory for temps near 100 degrees in Denver and areas of Colorado

Get ready for the hottest day of the year so far! Many areas of Colorado may see 100 degrees Monday. A big dome of heat along with high pressure has strengthened over the nation and our state is in the middle of it.

There is a Heat Advisory posted for the Denver metro area, surrounding suburbs and the northern I-25 corridor including Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley from 10am thru 8pm on Monday.

Temperatures will be zooming into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

As a result, CBS News Colorado has declared a First Alert Weather Day for the extreme heat. With temps in the 90s to low 100s heat illnesses are a real threat if you are outdoors or do not have air conditioning.

There are also Heat Advisories in place from Colorado Springs and Pueblo down to Trinidad and the San Luis Valley. Also, for the Grand Valley on the Western Slope along with areas around the Four Corners. Temperatures in these areas will be a few degrees above 100 for many locations.

Specific high temperatures had 100 to 105 in the southeast. Up to 106 degrees in the Grand Valley and 98 to 105 in near the Four corners. Mountain highs will rise into the 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday will be another hot day with a cold front expected by Wednesday.

