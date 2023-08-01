Grand Junction's mayor launches campaign to unseat Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

Anna Stout, Mayor of Grand Junction, announced her campaign to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Republican Lauren Boebert narrowly won re-election in her district in November.

Stout has been on the Grand Junction City Council since 2019 and was appointed mayor in May 2022.

"I've called Western Colorado home my entire life — it's where I went to school, waited tables, started a nonprofit, saved the animal shelter, and ran for office in one of the largest cities in our region," said Stout in a statement. "As mayor of Grand Junction, I've led the charge on creating more housing, protecting our open spaces, attracting quality jobs, and expanding childcare. To me, working on behalf of my community and neighbors is a way of life and I'm ready to continue that in Congress.

"Lauren Boebert has proven time and time again she is only interested in leading the most extremist faction of her party, holding our government hostage, and imposing her own extremist agenda while gaslighting constituents about our rights and freedoms — all in the interest of building her own personal brand. We deserve better."

Democrat Adam Frisch announced his campaign in February that he will try a second time to unseat Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Frisch narrowly lost his U.S. House bid by 546 votes in 2022.