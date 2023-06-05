Colorado Democratic Party plans coordinated campaign to defeat Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year's election

The Colorado Democratic Party is planning a coordinated campaign to defeat Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year's election. This announcement comes after the congresswoman representing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District missed last week's vote on the debt ceiling.

WASHINGTON - MAY 23: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leaves the House Republicans' caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The 2024 election is 17 months away. The Democrats said they will begin reaching out to voters in that district who didn't cast a ballot in last year's election.

"We found that thousands of Democratic votes who usually vote in every election actually sat out of the 2022 race. We know that most are young, many are women and nearly half are Latino voters," said one spokesman with the Colorado Democratic Party.

Last November, Boebert narrowly defeated her challenger Adam Frisch, beating him by just over 500 votes. Frisch has already announced he will run against Boebert in 2024.