Western Colorado school district writes "we grieve together" after car crash that killed 5 teenagers

Tuesday was the first day of school for students in Grand Junction, and the western Colorado school district shared a statement during the day about the tragic car accident over the weekend that claimed the lives of several students.

"Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the students we tragically lost, and with their friends, classmates, teachers, and entire GJHS community who are grieving alongside them," Mesa County Valley School District 51 wrote in an online post.

Debris can be seen at the cliffside crash scene on Monday in Orchard Mesa. CBS

Five 17-year-old boys were killed when the car they were traveling in veered off a road and went off a cliff. Their bodies were found on Sunday. The crash happened on Lookout Lane in Orchard Mesa. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police are looking at speed as a possible factor.



William Simms Simms Family

One of those teenagers was named William Simms. His sister spoke with CBS Colorado and gave permission to share his photo and his name. She said that Simms and his friends were "living their lives to the fullest" before the crash.

William Simms Simms Family

There are online fundraisers set up to help the families cover the costs of funerals as well as other expenses.

The school district's statement continued with: "We grieve together. We support one another. And we will continue to walk alongside one another through the difficult days ahead. ... Tonight, as we reflect on the first day of a new school year, we are holding these students, their families, and everyone who knew and loved them close in our hearts."

The Facebook post by the school district drew numerous comments with people expressing sympathy to the families. Daisy Sanchez made sure to also give her thanks to the rescue crews who responded to the crash site and had to use ropes to get down the cliff. She wrote: "My condolences to their families and friends. May you hold those precious memories that you shared with them close to you. ... Such a heartbreaking tragedy for our community. Also, thank you First Responders for all that you do."