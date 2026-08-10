Car full of 17-year-olds goes off Colorado cliff; Grand Junction police say 5 dead

Five 17-year-old boys were killed in a car crash over the weekend in western Colorado when the vehicle they were in went off the road and off the edge of a cliff. It happened along Lookout Lane in Orchard Mesa, which is south of Grand Junction.

A driver called 911 after spotting the wreckage off the side of the roadway on Sunday morning. First responders then raced to get to the crash scene and used ropes to descend down the cliff, but there were no survivors.

A view of the cliffside in Orchard Mesa that the car went off, killing five teenagers. CBS

Because the people who died are all minors, police are not identifying the victims. Police said three had seat belts on and two did not.

An investigation is underway into whether speed played a role in the crash.

Grand Junction Police

Grand Junction police said they are offering support through the victim services unit.

"Those professionals who deal with mental health and grief counselors, any type of professional like that, they are so vital for people to talk to," said Kelly Clingman of the Grand Junction Police Department.

Mesa County public schools start back up on Tuesday. The Mesa County Valley School District says it will have resources on hand for students and staff.