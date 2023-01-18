Grand Junction man, 29, arrested after shooting faces slew of charges

A man is now in custody after an active shooter was reported in Grand Junction Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, 29-year-old Michael C. Viegas, is accused of trying to kill several people, including police officers, but no one was injured.

Grand Junction police responded to several calls of shots fired near Northern Way and Patterson Road. When they arrived, they found several vehicles that were shot, but said they aren't aware of any injuries.

The suspect is the only person to have fired a gun, according to police. He was apprehended, arrested and taken into custody.

A shelter-in-place was called at the time, but has since been lifted.

Viegas now faces the following charges: